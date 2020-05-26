ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.87.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.49. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.