ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,329 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 52.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 53,864 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the first quarter worth about $295,000. 11.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.10. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

