ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,363 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $3,876,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,700.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 276,175 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $5,653,302.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 943,501 shares of company stock valued at $19,511,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NYSE:TRN opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.76. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

