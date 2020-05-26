ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mantech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,337,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 253,671 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mantech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,290,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 5,316.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mantech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,496,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mantech International alerts:

In other Mantech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.24. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Mantech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.