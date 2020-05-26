ETRADE Capital Management LLC Invests $433,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,237,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,274,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,719,000 after purchasing an additional 144,495 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,625,000 after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $851,600. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

