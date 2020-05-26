ETRADE Capital Management LLC Invests $362,000 in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $69,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $2,671,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total transaction of $864,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,260.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,086. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.04. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.