ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,191,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,521,000 after purchasing an additional 134,866 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,920,000 after purchasing an additional 716,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,680,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,406,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,592,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after buying an additional 215,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,804,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,039,000 after buying an additional 225,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.