ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,084 Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 66,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 417,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.44. Ambarella Inc has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $172,595.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $710,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,039. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

