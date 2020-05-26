ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys 2,319 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 740.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Terex by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $981.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.77 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Terex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George purchased 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $44,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,609 shares of company stock valued at $598,436 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

