ETRADE Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.19.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

