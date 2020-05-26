ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $924,570,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,946,000 after buying an additional 621,114 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,681,000 after buying an additional 595,314 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 20,051.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 561,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after buying an additional 558,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,767,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,723,000 after buying an additional 455,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $123.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.78 and its 200 day moving average is $138.69. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra raised Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

