Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Stake Boosted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.