Drexel Morgan & Co. Has $15.68 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 471.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,675 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 6.1% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 244.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 41,736 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 683,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,643,000 after purchasing an additional 102,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average of $142.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

