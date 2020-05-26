Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 48.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,622 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 61.5% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 139,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 613,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 18.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Cfra cut Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

