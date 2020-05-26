Delaney Dennis R Acquires 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delaney Dennis R grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,309.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,984.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

