Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). Cronos Group reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2,705.97%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CRON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2,812.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

CRON stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

