Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CRH by 40.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.7042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. AlphaValue downgraded CRH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

