Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $7.84 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,309.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,984.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

