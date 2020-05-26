Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Cohen & Steers worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,612.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 841,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,791,000 after purchasing an additional 792,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 157,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,775,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 81,108 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares during the period. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,651.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,315,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,349.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

