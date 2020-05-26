Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 131.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,349.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,651.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNS opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

