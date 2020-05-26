Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.8% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 3,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,309.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,984.70.
In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rowe lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
