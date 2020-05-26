Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,204,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,309.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.