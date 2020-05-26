Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

