Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 465 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,263 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 166,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56,241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 29.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the software company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,550,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,607 shares of company stock worth $13,184,846. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.44.

Splunk stock opened at $184.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average is $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $185.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

