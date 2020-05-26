Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

