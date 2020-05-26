Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Stake Boosted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 107.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Carolina Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 188.8% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,256,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 821,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 373,944 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 153.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 116,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 112,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

Shares of CARO opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Carolina Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARO. TheStreet cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.16.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.