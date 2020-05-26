Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 137,996 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,996 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $12,457,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,090,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 528,151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,184,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,744,000 after buying an additional 350,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 160,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,515,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after buying an additional 141,292 shares during the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLNC opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $591.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.74. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 490.65%. The business had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

