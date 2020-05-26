Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 13,085 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

