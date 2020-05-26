Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,322 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 61,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

