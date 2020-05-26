Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,974,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerner by 729.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,141 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 834,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,583,000 after buying an additional 540,090 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cerner by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,351,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,161,000 after buying an additional 433,611 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,479,000 after buying an additional 432,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.19.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

