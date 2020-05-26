Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

