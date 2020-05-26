Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,739 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 918,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after buying an additional 199,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 581,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 196,588 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,228,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 798,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 54,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.