Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CADE stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $861.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.63%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Kathy N. Waller bought 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 145,447 shares of company stock worth $977,601. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

