Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCO shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

In other Brink’s news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $68,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,852. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 68.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,779 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 36.9% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,152,000 after purchasing an additional 606,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 557,771 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 84,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

