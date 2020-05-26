BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Stock Position Reduced by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,093 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,006,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,225,000 after buying an additional 11,197,529 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,814,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 153,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,268,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,801,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after buying an additional 1,649,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,832,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after buying an additional 99,392 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara Stymiest purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.52. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

