Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,309.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
