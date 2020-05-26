Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,373,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $33,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,390,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 259,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 92,741 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 954,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 87,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 211,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,628 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.81.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.