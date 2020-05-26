Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.13% of M.D.C. worth $31,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

