Arizona State Retirement System Takes $314,000 Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,112.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAY opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

