ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCB. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $536.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.47. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after buying an additional 273,374 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $4,568,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $4,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 199,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,956 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.