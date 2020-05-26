Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $438,811,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $188,360,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $892,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,680 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after acquiring an additional 962,112 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $42,946,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.70.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.20.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.