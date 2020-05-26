American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Brokerages

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,085 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $531,014.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 25,093 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $894,314.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135 over the last three months. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2,060.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.