Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 67.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 300.7% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 59.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 53.4% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,309.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,984.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

