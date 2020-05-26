Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.1% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $639,204,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,309.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,984.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

