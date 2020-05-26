Allen Investment Management LLC Has $241.18 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $241,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,309.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,984.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.