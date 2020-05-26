Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,521 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,021,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,152,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $398,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,985. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

AKAM stock opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

