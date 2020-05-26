Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,902,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 106,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $307.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

