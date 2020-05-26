Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in TopBuild by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43. TopBuild Corp has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.31.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,631 shares of company stock worth $4,207,288. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BLD shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.