Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $323,000 Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at $732,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at $370,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 17.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after purchasing an additional 74,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.79.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

