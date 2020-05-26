Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $293,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

